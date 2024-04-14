Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.79. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

