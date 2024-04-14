Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.4 %

ZION opened at $40.67 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $306,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.