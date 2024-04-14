Aquila Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $473,166,000 after purchasing an additional 529,926 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 732,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,894,000 after purchasing an additional 433,884 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $175.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. Insulet’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Articles

