Aquila Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for 1.4% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $178.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.02 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.85 and a 200-day moving average of $177.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

