Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up approximately 1.9% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,764,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,044,000 after buying an additional 211,896 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,660,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,518,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,022,988.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total transaction of $79,495,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,382,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,580,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $140,436.06. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,518,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,022,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,440 shares of company stock valued at $94,535,764. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Elastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $154.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.26.

ESTC opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.39 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 52 week low of $54.06 and a 52 week high of $136.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $327.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.48 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

