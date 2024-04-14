Saxony Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,267 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

