2,395 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.56.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

