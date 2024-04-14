Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 3,114 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 105.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $95.96 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.51.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.