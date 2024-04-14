Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $669,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

