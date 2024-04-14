Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $4.85 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $64.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.