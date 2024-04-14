Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 832 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 114.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,873,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,680,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,998,000 after purchasing an additional 670,381 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

CUZ opened at $22.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 10.33%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

