ORG Partners LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 12,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $149.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.48 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

