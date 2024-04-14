Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Cut by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 16,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares in the company, valued at $27,311,992.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $565.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

