Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,943 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,943 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 56,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $359,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 18,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

