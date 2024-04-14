Short Interest in Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Declines By 28.2%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the March 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARTL opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.43. Artelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

