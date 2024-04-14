Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Currently, 13.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 680,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APGE shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.39. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $72.29.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APGE. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

