Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Up 31.4% in March

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the March 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Applied Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.16 on Friday. Applied Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,017.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,104 shares of company stock valued at $2,469,181. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,919,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,466,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 343.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,007,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,103,990 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 1,801,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 865,689 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

Featured Articles

