Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rises By 14.3%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 17,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $610,573.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 473,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,580,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,883 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,047,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 146,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,458,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

See Also

