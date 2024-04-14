Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,073 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 218.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLH opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $115.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

