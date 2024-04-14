iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.33% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,585,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,336,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 189,978 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $953.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $45.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

