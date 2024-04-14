iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $19,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $193.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.24 and a fifty-two week high of $197.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.39.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.