Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,185 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 492.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $513.31 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $476.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

