Ardor Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $101.76 million and $16.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.