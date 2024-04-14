Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 23,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1,313.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,440,210,000 after purchasing an additional 714,370 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,574,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $294,856,000 after purchasing an additional 102,132 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.62.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $218.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.14. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $157.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

