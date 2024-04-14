Simplicity Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,342 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $124,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,038 shares of company stock valued at $738,519. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -303.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

