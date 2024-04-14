Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,164 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 5,820.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NWI Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1,993.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after buying an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 145.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in United Airlines by 173.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $41.80 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

