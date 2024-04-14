Stratis (STRAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $137,357.12

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and $137,357.12 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stratis has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.40 or 0.04733090 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00056026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00019517 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00012791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003227 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

