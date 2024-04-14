Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $27.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

