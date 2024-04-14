Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.97.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $622.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.62 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

