Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 19,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 482,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after buying an additional 480,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SAP opened at $180.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average of $162.36. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.40 and a 1-year high of $199.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.3852 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $189.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.80.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

