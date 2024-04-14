Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 474,111 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,810 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 244.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile



Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

