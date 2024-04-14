Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

IWS opened at $119.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.