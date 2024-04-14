Simplicity Solutions LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $7,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 271.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 37,420 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URTH opened at $140.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.94. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

