Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,729 shares of company stock worth $13,124,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $904.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $684.80 and a 12 month high of $998.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $889.10. The stock has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

