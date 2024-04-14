Simplicity Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $9,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,607,000 after buying an additional 282,186 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 43,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IYW stock opened at $133.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.