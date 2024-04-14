Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 3,806 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after buying an additional 1,119,893 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $280.80 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.31 and a fifty-two week high of $288.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

