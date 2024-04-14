Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1,029.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,033 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,760,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,323 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 536,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5,121.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,336,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,366 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $73.62 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

