SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SMC Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SMC stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58. SMC has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. SMC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 24.19%. Research analysts anticipate that SMC will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.

