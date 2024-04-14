Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Short Interest Down 38.2% in March

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SOAGY opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $85.79.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0856 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

