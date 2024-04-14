Monero Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and $55.77 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be bought for $120.63 or 0.00186847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,559.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.00751635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00121906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00104033 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,423,438 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

