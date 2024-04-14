Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $628.40 million and $76.09 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,209,033 coins and its circulating supply is 654,736,457 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.