Osmosis (OSMO) Price Tops $0.96 on Exchanges

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Over the last week, Osmosis has traded down 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $628.40 million and $76.09 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Osmosis Coin Profile
Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,209,033 coins and its circulating supply is 654,736,457 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.
Osmosis Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
