Zcash Trading Down 24.7% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $21.09 or 0.00032670 BTC on exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $344.39 million and approximately $79.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded down 24.7% against the dollar.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00055338 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

