Verge (XVG) Trading Down 26.2% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market cap of $105.59 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,559.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.25 or 0.00751635 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00121906 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00186847 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00040555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00104033 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

