Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,256,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 8,084,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shimao Services Price Performance

Shares of SHMSF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Shimao Services has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.18.

About Shimao Services

Shimao Services Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management and community living services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Related Services; and City Services. The company offers property management services, including security, cleaning, greening and gardening, repair, and maintenance services to construction, gardening, and other property management companies.

