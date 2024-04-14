Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in March

Shimao Services Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,256,800 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the March 15th total of 8,084,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Shimao Services Price Performance
Shares of SHMSF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Shimao Services has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.18.
About Shimao Services
