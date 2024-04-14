Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Expands By 65.7%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance

SMTOY stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.33.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others segments. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet and aluminum bars/wires; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.