Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Expands By 65.7%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 65.7% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Stock Performance
SMTOY stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $16.33.
About Sumitomo Electric Industries
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.