Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Siegfried Price Performance

OTCMKTS SGFEF opened at $1,001.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $957.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $885.02. Siegfried has a 52 week low of $1,001.00 and a 52 week high of $1,001.00.

Get Siegfried alerts:

About Siegfried

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Siegfried Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale-up and clinical trial material production services.

Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.