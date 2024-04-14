Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.
Schindler Price Performance
Shares of Schindler stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.01. Schindler has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $271.33.
Schindler Company Profile
