Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.0 days.

Schindler Price Performance

Shares of Schindler stock opened at $271.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.01. Schindler has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $271.33.

Schindler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.