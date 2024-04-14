Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.14 billion and $410.45 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000492 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,786,999 coins and its circulating supply is 28,877,678,808 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.
