Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Simplicity Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $469.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $370.92 and a fifty-two week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

