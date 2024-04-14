Graypoint LLC Has $500,000 Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,843,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of GVI stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.59 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

